Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Brunswick County

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Around 1,200 Duke Energy customers were without power due to fallen trees and limbs, damaging power lines and other equipment.

Power went out just before 9 o’clock Saturday night. As of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, around 900 people are still without power.

Crews are working to restore power and estimate that it will be back on in the area just after midnight.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child
Christen Raenard Love, Christian 'JJ' Elijah Faison, Jaheim Timothy Smith
Burgaw police looking for three suspects in Bojangles shooting
The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through...
Researchers use taxidermy bird drones to monitor wildlife
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire

Latest News

Bladen County Schools
Bladen County Schools to operate on two-hour delay Monday due to bridge closure
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
Cape Fear River Bridge/Hwy 701 in Bladen County closed
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Police lights.
Wilmington Police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon