More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Brunswick County

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Around 1,200 Duke Energy customers were without power due to fallen trees and limbs, damaging power lines and other equipment.

Power went out just before 9 o’clock Saturday night. As of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, around 900 people are still without power.

Crews are working to restore power and estimate that it will be back on in the area just after midnight.

