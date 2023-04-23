Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: much drier end to the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Apr. 22, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! After a stormy and wet Saturday, changes are in your First Alert Forecast as high pressure builds into the area. Sunday will include increasing sunshine and cooler breezes with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler along the immediate coastline for those of you heading to the beach! Partly sunny and cooler conditions continue early in the new workweek with highs struggling in the lower to middle 70s.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and go farther with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

