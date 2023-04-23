Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cape Fear River Bridge/Hwy 701 in Balden County closed

Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.
Construction on the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown continues.(NCDOT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River Bridge in Bladen County is closed, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

Heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon caused excessive erosion forcing DOT to close the bridge for a few days.

“A fast-moving, swollen river from recent rains has eroded the concrete wing wall on the south end of the bridge. An NCDOT employee noticed the erosion Saturday, prompting the closure as a safety precaution,” according to a news release.

There is a 30-mile detour on N.C. 53 through White Oak, Tar Heel Ferry Road, River Road, and N.C. 87.

DOT hopes to have the bridge open by Tuesday.

“An NCDOT contractor is in the midst of constructing a new, four-lane U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River alongside the current one that was closed Saturday night. The rising waters have not disturbed the new bridge, which is scheduled to be completed by May 2024,” according to a news release from NCDOT.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child
Christen Raenard Love, Christian 'JJ' Elijah Faison, Jaheim Timothy Smith
Burgaw police looking for three suspects in Bojangles shooting
The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through...
Researchers use taxidermy bird drones to monitor wildlife
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire

Latest News

Bladen County Schools
Bladen County Schools to operate on two-hour delay Monday due to bridge closure
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Police lights.
Wilmington Police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon
Jamir Jumoke carries some heavy baggage every day from making poor decisions throughout his...
‘Never give up’: Former Cape Fear Literacy Council student shares success story