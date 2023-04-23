Cape Fear River Bridge/Hwy 701 in Balden County closed

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River Bridge in Bladen County is closed, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

Heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon caused excessive erosion forcing DOT to close the bridge for a few days.

“A fast-moving, swollen river from recent rains has eroded the concrete wing wall on the south end of the bridge. An NCDOT employee noticed the erosion Saturday, prompting the closure as a safety precaution,” according to a news release.

There is a 30-mile detour on N.C. 53 through White Oak, Tar Heel Ferry Road, River Road, and N.C. 87.

DOT hopes to have the bridge open by Tuesday.

“An NCDOT contractor is in the midst of constructing a new, four-lane U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River alongside the current one that was closed Saturday night. The rising waters have not disturbed the new bridge, which is scheduled to be completed by May 2024,” according to a news release from NCDOT.

