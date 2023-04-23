Bladen County Schools to operate on two-hour delay Monday due to bridge closure

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - All Bladen County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday due to the emergency closing of the Cape Fear River Bridge.

“Our buses will run their routes; however, the schedules will be modified. We are in communication with Bladen County Emergency Services and at this time the NC Department of Transportation is currently evaluating what repairs are needed and the time necessary to complete them. District and school administrators will be working to establish alternate bus routes and daily schedules until the bridge reopens,” BCS said in an email.

Details about Tuesday will be sent on Monday if there are any changes to the schedule. At this time NCDOT expects to have the bridge open by Tuesday.

