Wilmington Police: Two injured in shooting Saturday afternoon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting at Hanover Landing Apartments in the 3400 block of Wilshire Blvd.

Police were called around 2:30 Saturday afternoon about an assault.

“Upon arrival the call was upgraded to a shooting and officers located two victims suffering from a gunshot wound. They were both taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a WPD news release.

There is no word on if police are searching for a suspect in this case.

If you have any information you are asked to call WPD at 910-765-7822 or can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC if you wish to remain anonymous. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

