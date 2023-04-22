‘Never give up’: Former Cape Fear Literacy Council student shares success story

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jamir Jumoke carries some heavy baggage every day from making poor decisions throughout his childhood.

“I went into the system when I was 9 years old. Came out of the mental health system, and the juvenile correction system around like 15, 16 years old. By that time, I had dropped out of school in junior high,” Jumoke said.

And then things got worse as he got caught up in drugs, robberies, and other crimes.

In his late teens and early twenties, the Jacksonville native found himself in and out of prison.

“Everywhere I went people reminded me of how I didn’t have any potential to become anything other than a statistic. After repeating the seventh grade twice, I left, never went back, I decided it wasn’t for me, I committed myself to becoming the best criminal I could be. Because obviously, that was the expectation that already existed. And my thing was, I was either going to prove people wrong, or I was going to do everything I could to prove them, right. And that became my defense mechanism.” Jumoke said. “I had other aspirations outside of being a criminal. I just didn’t know how to go about it.”

Growing up, he didn’t have a father figure in his life. Many of his everyday challenges stemmed from living in poverty and the uncertainty form day to day. He lived in the Dew Drop area of Jacksonville with his mother.

“I didn’t really think that I had a lot of opportunities or options to do anything outside of what was present in my environment, and my circumstance,” Jumoke said. “I found myself, you know, selling drugs, doing drugs, doing whatever I felt like I needed to do to get by, or to survive. So in essence, survival became my idol. That became a culture that I became accustomed accustomed to, and it honestly became my refuge.”

Jumoke eventually became homeless, creating even more challenges and pushing him to use drugs more often just to get by.

In his mid-twenties Jumoke knew he needed to make some changes. He got married and moved to Wilmington for a fresh start.

“I still was, you know, suffering with a survivor’s remorse, still suffering with having one foot in and one foot out, and really just not knowing how to go about making the necessary positive transition in mainstream America,” Jumoke said.

He then dedicated his time to educating himself and making an effort to get a college education. After failing the math portion of the GED multiple times, Jumoke was ready to give up. That’s when an old friend told him to get connected with the Cape Fear Literacy Council in hopes of a brighter future.

“I was convinced that nobody cared about me. Nobody cared where I came from, nobody cared about my circumstances, right, I’m just a convicted felon, a seventh grade dropout,” Jumoke said. “But they cared about me enough to make me feel like I had a voice made me feel like I had possibilities made me feel like I had potential and made me feel like I could accomplish the things that I was trying to do.”

Jumoke said without the Literacy Council he would’ve turned back to the streets and committing crimes. But with some tutoring help he went on to get his GED and graduate from UNCW.

“And it became my saving grace because it gave me an opportunity for my mother to see me walk across the stage and received my degree when she has spent so many days watching me walk in and out of court rooms and down long hallways inside, you know, jail visit rooms or prisons.”

Now, at almost 44-years-old Jumoke is helping other formerly incarcerated people have a successful future just like him.

“Never give up on people based off of what you see on the surface. Because the difference between them succeeding and surviving, and thriving, is going to be them being receptive to somebody who they feel like really cares, versus somebody they feel like it’s just simply going through the motions,” Jumoke said. “All it takes is for you to trust your progress. And look at the grounds you cover. And you can utilize that for momentum. Never give up on your goals. And definitely, definitely never give up on your greatness.”

Jumoke is getting ready to publish his first book that tells his story.

“It’s not a self help book. It’s the best self book. And in the book is basically it basically gives you the blueprint of my thinking process, and how the majority of my mindset went from the time when I was initially going in and out of incarceration up until the point I am [at] now,” Jumoke said. “The purpose of the book is to pay that empathetic insight and that wisdom forward to other individuals trying to navigate recovery and reentry. So that hopefully they can find some success and some sustainable freedom.”

Jumoke is not only working to help others in the community who had a similar past, he’s working to make a change for those still incarcerated.

“At the top of my priority list is something that I intend on taking to the highest levels of office, that somehow we can get a bill passed that will require every individual that’s incarcerated to get a clinical comprehensive assessment so that we can identify traumatic experiences that can get them the appropriate diagnosis, to make them more accessible to treatment.”

Jumoke is planning on attending graduate school next Spring to pursue a degree in social work or clinical mental health so he can continue to make a difference.

