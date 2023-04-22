Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NCEL 04-24-2023

NCEL 04-24-2023
NCEL 04-21-2023
NCEL 04-21-2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beachway Rentals fire in Ocean Isle Beach.
Fire in Ocean Isle Beach believed to have started from golf cart, exploded nearby propane tanks
Robert Adam Burns
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in New Hanover County
Roderick Dean Smith (left) and Antonio Damont Smith (right)
Bladen County men arrested in recent drug investigations, toddler found in ‘desolate conditions’
Workforce Housing
No place like home: families struggling in their search for more affordable housing
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party

Latest News

Around Lake Waccamaw in Columbus County, large groups of mayflies are known to gather around...
‘Invasion’: Massive swarm of mayflies stuns residents at NC lake
Swarm of mayflies in Lake Waccamaw
Lake Waccamaw mayflies
R. Kelly
R. Kelly being held at federal prison in Granville County, institution says
Edgar Leslie Smith Jr
Wilmington police searching for missing man
Mary Barto with brother, Dee Dees who is working to increase the database for bone marrow and...
Brother of woman with rare blood cancer hopes to increase donor registry at two events this week