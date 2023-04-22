Senior Connect
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announces run for governorship in 2024

Fellow Republican Dale Folwell has also declared his candidacy.
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has announced he is running for governor in 2024.
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has announced he is running for governor in 2024.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ELON, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent face in the North Carolina political world has announced his candidacy for governorship in 2024.

On Saturday afternoon, N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announced that he is running for the state’s top public office in next November’s gubernatorial election.

Robinson officially threw his hat in the ring at a rally at Ace Speedway in Elon.

He will face off with current N.C. treasurer and fellow Republican Dale Folwell for the party’s nomination.

Robinson has served as lieutenant governor since 2021.

The GOP nominee will compete with whichever Democratic nominee replaces Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper has reached the two-term limit in North Carolina and can’t run again.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is considered by many as the favorite to replace Cooper.

Related: North Carolina treasurer Folwell running for governor in 2024

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

