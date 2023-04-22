Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child
Christen Raenard Love, Christian 'JJ' Elijah Faison, Jaheim Timothy Smith
Burgaw police looking for three suspects in Bojangles shooting
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear.
‘It’s a massive step backwards’: LGBTQ advocate frustrated after state senate passes Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

Latest News

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect injured during escape
Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect's escape caught on camera
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
Jamir Jumoke
‘Never give up’: Former Cape Fear Literacy Council student shares success story