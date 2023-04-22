Senior Connect
Insurance commissioner Mike Causey visits drug take back site

Several collection sites across the Cape Fear collected unwanted drugs as part of National...
Several collection sites across the Cape Fear collected unwanted drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several collection sites across the Cape Fear collected unwanted drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday.

In New Hanover County, the Novant Health New Hanover Medical Plaza had already filled multiple boxes by 11 a.m. Drop-off sites accepted old, unwanted, or expired drugs. The medical plaza was also able to take sharps, which several people took advantage of.

Insurance commissioner Mike Causey stopped by to see how the collection was going. He was glad to see so many people taking steps to responsibly dispose of their medications.

“Drug dealers love to get their hands on old prescription drugs,” said Causey. ”You certainly don’t want these drugs to be picked up by a child. We’ve had cases of children dying because they picked up a drug.”

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day lasts until 2 p.m. Saturday at most collection sites. You can find a list of those here.

