Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect injured during escape

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
By WPVI staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) - A robbery at a Pennsylvania Apple store went downhill when the suspect apparently injured himself.

Police say the man tried to make his getaway after a robbery at the Apple store in the Willow Grove Mall on April 13.

Video, which is now part of the police investigation, captures the moment he tried to escape by jumping from the second floor of the mall.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter. (WPVI, ANONYMOUS WITNESS VIDEO, CNN)

The man tumbled to the ground, breaking his pelvis and tail bone. He then tried to limp away, but the pain appeared too much as he laid sprawled on the mall floor.

Abington police say the suspect, Abdi Wasuge, acted like a customer at the Apple store and said he wanted to purchase two MacBook Pro laptops, an iPhone 14 and other accessories.

Instead of buying the items, police say he snatched them and tried to run out of the store, but a good Samaritan engaged Wasuge.

A struggle ensued and police say Wasuge threatened to shoot the good Samaritan.

He dropped the stolen goods, then made his getaway until the plunge onto the hard tile floor.

Wasuge also faces charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child
Christen Raenard Love, Christian 'JJ' Elijah Faison, Jaheim Timothy Smith
Burgaw police looking for three suspects in Bojangles shooting
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear.
‘It’s a massive step backwards’: LGBTQ advocate frustrated after state senate passes Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

Latest News

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect's escape caught on camera
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend
Jamir Jumoke
‘Never give up’: Former Cape Fear Literacy Council student shares success story