First Alert Forecast: severe storms possible Saturday, drier Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast for Saturday will have 70s to near 80 and, ahead of a swiftly approaching cold front, a chance for a passing, blustery shower or storm for the daytime and evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but stay alert with your WECT Weather app in the event the National Weather Service issues a severe bulletin for your area.

The SPC maintains a "slight risk" over the Cape Fear Region, meaning scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts & hail; remember your WECT Weather App is a free download on your device! pic.twitter.com/Hgg1s4QlHd — Claire Fry (@clairefrywx) April 21, 2023

Behind the departing front, Sunday should carry increasing sunshine and cooler breezes with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Sunny and cooler conditions continue early in the new workweek.

