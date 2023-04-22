Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: severe storms possible Saturday, drier Sunday

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Apr. 21, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast for Saturday will have 70s to near 80 and, ahead of a swiftly approaching cold front, a chance for a passing, blustery shower or storm for the daytime and evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but stay alert with your WECT Weather app in the event the National Weather Service issues a severe bulletin for your area.

Behind the departing front, Sunday should carry increasing sunshine and cooler breezes with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Sunny and cooler conditions continue early in the new workweek.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and go farther with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

