Wilmington shops offering deals, exclusive releases for Record Store Day on Saturday
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several local stores will be offering early and exclusive releases, discounts on records and more for Record Store Day this Saturday, April 22.
Across the world, hundreds of stores take part in the day with early releases, limited runs for RSD, or RSD exclusives. You can find a full list of titles on the Record Store Day website, but you should check your local store to make sure they will have a certain release in stock.
Yellow Dog Discs:
- 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 10 percent off all new vinyl, 20 percent off all pre-owned vinyl, 20 percent off all Funko pops, buy three get one free CDs, ticket giveaways to an upcoming Live Oak Bank Pavilion performance from LiveNation, and special swag for the first 10 people in line.
- Also offering online sales starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday
- 351 College Rd #1, Wilmington - (910) 792-0082
- Posts updates to Facebook
Gravity Records:
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 20 percent off all preowned merchandise including records, CDs, cassettes, VHS, turntables, amps, speakers and more
- Every 10th customer will receive a $10 Gravity Records gift card for use at a later date
- 612 Castle Street, Wilmington - (910) 343-1000
- Posts updates to Facebook
School Kids Records:
- 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 15 percent off all new and used vinyl
- Will have the Taylor Swift Long Pond Studio Sessions and a curated selection of RSD titles
- 1001 A South Kerr Ave, Wilmington - (910) 617-9289
- Posts updates to Facebook
Record Bar:
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 20-50 percent off everything in store except turntables and new RSD titles
- Will have 144 copies of the Long Pond Studio Sessions, along with several other RSD titles
- 5751-11 Oleander Drive, Wilmington - (910) 859-0072
- Facebook Live at 10 a.m. the next morning with RSD leftovers
