Wilmington Parks & Recreation to host lift a log event

Wilmington , NC
Wilmington , NC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation will host a free lift a log event on Wednesday, June 7.

The event will take place in Halyburton Park, 4099 S. 17th St. from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Learn how to safely explore the woods for critters utilizing Leave No Trace principles. We’ll teach you everything you need for nature-friendly adventuring,” states an announcement for the event.

You can register online or by calling (910) 341-0075.

