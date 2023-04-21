Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tabor City woman found guilty of setting trailer on fire after argument in 2020

Betty Bryant
Betty Bryant(District Attorney Jon David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City woman was found guilty and sentenced on Thursday in relation to a 2020 first-degree arson case.

The Office of District Attorney Jon David announced on Friday, April 21 that a Columbus County Jury convicted the now 66-year-old Betty Bryant.

“On the evening of August 25, 2020, Bryant burned the double-wide trailer where she resided with her boyfriend, his stepson, and his stepson’s fiancée. Bryant and her boyfriend argued when she discovered him on the phone with his ex-wife. Shortly thereafter, she surreptitiously threw a lit piece of paper in the master bedroom closet and left the home which was occupied by the three other residents,” stated the office in the release.

All three occupants were able to escape safely, but two firefighters were injured while responding to the incident when debris collapsed on them. The home was deemed a total loss.

Bryant received a prison sentence of 56-80 months.

Woman accused of setting Columbus Co. home on fire
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
200X The Cash game tickets
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Part owner of local ‘illicit’ massage parlors and two associates sentenced

Latest News

Wilmington , NC
Wilmington Parks & Recreation to host lift a log event
The festival and performances will be free to attend.
Carolina Strawberry Festival to be held in Wallace the first weekend of May
Records set up for Record Store Day in 2020 at Yellow Dog Discs in Wilmington
Wilmington shops offering deals, exclusive releases for Record Store Day on Saturday
Portion of Florida Avenue in Carolina Beach to close for work