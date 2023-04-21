Tabor City woman found guilty of setting trailer on fire after argument in 2020

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City woman was found guilty and sentenced on Thursday in relation to a 2020 first-degree arson case.

The Office of District Attorney Jon David announced on Friday, April 21 that a Columbus County Jury convicted the now 66-year-old Betty Bryant.

“On the evening of August 25, 2020, Bryant burned the double-wide trailer where she resided with her boyfriend, his stepson, and his stepson’s fiancée. Bryant and her boyfriend argued when she discovered him on the phone with his ex-wife. Shortly thereafter, she surreptitiously threw a lit piece of paper in the master bedroom closet and left the home which was occupied by the three other residents,” stated the office in the release.

All three occupants were able to escape safely, but two firefighters were injured while responding to the incident when debris collapsed on them. The home was deemed a total loss.

Bryant received a prison sentence of 56-80 months.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.