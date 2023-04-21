Surf City to host shred, electronic recycling event

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that a shred and electronic recycling event is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 28.

According to the announcement, the public event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Surf City Municipal Complex, located at 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead.

A full list of accepted electronic items can be found on the Surf City website. No alkaline batteries, household appliances or used medical devices will be accepted.

For more information, please visit the event webpage or call 888-242-0334.

