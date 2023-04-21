Senior Connect
Surf City to host shred, electronic recycling event

No alkaline batteries, household appliances or used medical devices will be accepted.
No alkaline batteries, household appliances or used medical devices will be accepted.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that a shred and electronic recycling event is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 28.

According to the announcement, the public event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Surf City Municipal Complex, located at 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead.

A full list of accepted electronic items can be found on the Surf City website. No alkaline batteries, household appliances or used medical devices will be accepted.

For more information, please visit the event webpage or call 888-242-0334.

The Town of Surf City announced that a shred and electronic recycling event is scheduled to be...
The Town of Surf City announced that a shred and electronic recycling event is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 28.(Town of Surf City)

