Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Special Olympics NHC to host Spring Games next week

Participants race during the Special Olympics New Hanover County 2022 Spring Games at Ashley...
Participants race during the Special Olympics New Hanover County 2022 Spring Games at Ashley High School.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County will hold its 2023 Spring Games at Ashley High School April 27-28.

On Thursday, April 27, events will be held for adult participants, while school-age children will compete Friday, April 28.

The event will run from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day.

Here’s the schedule of events:

  • Athlete Check-In: 9 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.
  • Opening Ceremonies: 9:50 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
  • Warm Ups: 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
  • Competition: 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
  • Dash and 4x100 relay: 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
200X The Cash game tickets
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Part owner of local ‘illicit’ massage parlors and two associates sentenced

Latest News

According to officials, Frances Walker Raines was last seen at 5239 Sardou Road. She was last...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says missing woman with dementia has been located and is safe
A previous year's Coastal NC Run/Walk for Autism
Coastal NC Run/Walk for Autism set for Saturday at UNCW
A photo of Zachary James Skipper from the 2019 Columbus County Sheriff's Office announcement
Man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after death of roommate in 2019
The Brunswick County Republican Party's Executive Committee is expected to name a candidate...
Brunswick County GOP leaders to decide sheriff recommendation Monday Night