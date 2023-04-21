Special Olympics NHC to host Spring Games next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County will hold its 2023 Spring Games at Ashley High School April 27-28.

On Thursday, April 27, events will be held for adult participants, while school-age children will compete Friday, April 28.

The event will run from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day.

Here’s the schedule of events:

Athlete Check-In: 9 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 9:50 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Warm Ups: 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Competition: 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Dash and 4x100 relay: 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.

