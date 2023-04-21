Special Olympics NHC to host Spring Games next week
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County will hold its 2023 Spring Games at Ashley High School April 27-28.
On Thursday, April 27, events will be held for adult participants, while school-age children will compete Friday, April 28.
The event will run from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. each day.
Here’s the schedule of events:
- Athlete Check-In: 9 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.
- Opening Ceremonies: 9:50 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Warm Ups: 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
- Competition: 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Dash and 4x100 relay: 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.
