Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser announces retirement

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -District 13-A Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser announced his retirement on Wednesday.

‘After 24 years of service to the State of North Carolina - one year as a teacher and now 23 as a judge - I have decided that it is the time to hang up my robe at the end of June and try my hand at a thing called retirement!’ Sasser wrote on his personal Facebook page.

Sasser served both in Bladen and Columbus Counties as a judge for 23 years. He first was a District Court Judge for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus Counties, and then the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge. He was re-elected on November 8, 2016.

“I have been blessed to have the opportunity to work with many wonderful and talented people over the years at courthouses throughout North Carolina, and I couldn’t have ever asked for any better work-family than the group of employees that I have had direct supervision over. Most of all, thanks to my family for not only putting up with me but still loving me, even on my most stressful days! I’m looking forward, in a couple of months, to days when my most important decision will be whether to grab a fishing pole, find something interesting to photograph with my camera or take the grandkids to the park to play,” Sasser wrote.

