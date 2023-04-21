Senior Connect
Portion of Florida Avenue in Carolina Beach to close for work

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced on Friday, April 21 that a portion of Florida Avenue is scheduled to be closed to allow for repairs and repaving work.

According to the announcement, the portion between Delaware Avenue and Canal Drive will be closed from Monday, April 24 through Friday, May 5.

Anyone with questions are asked to contact the Carolina Beach Town Hall at (910) 458-2999.

