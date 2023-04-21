Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Hazelnut from Monty’s Home

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Hazelnut, a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

She gets along very well with other dogs and cats. Additionally, she loves being around people and riding in cars.

Hazelnut is up-to-date on her vaccinations and neutered.

As of this time, Hazelnut is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where she will be trained in basic obedience and household manners. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

She graduates from the training program on Thursday, April 27.

Adopting a young dog can be stressful for many, but Hazelnut’s handlers say that she is very calm for her age, making her a great TV-watching partner.

Those interested in adopting Hazelnut can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (732) 693-8462.

Her new family will receive a crate, leash, a week’s worth of food and a training DVD.

