Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of YoBre’z Frozen Dessert Bar, which recently expanded to Carolina Beach, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child on Thursday, April 20.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Breon Jaquel Williams Tyson was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held at the county jail under a $30,000 bond.

YoBre’z opened its location at 9 Lake Park Blvd A-3 in Carolina Beach on April 12, according to social media posts from the company. The first location was opened in Jacksonville in 2018, and another was opened in 2021 in Maysville.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.