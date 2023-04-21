Senior Connect
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child

Tyson Breon Williams
Tyson Breon Williams(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of YoBre’z Frozen Dessert Bar, which recently expanded to Carolina Beach, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child on Thursday, April 20.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Breon Jaquel Williams Tyson was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held at the county jail under a $30,000 bond.

YoBre’z opened its location at 9 Lake Park Blvd A-3 in Carolina Beach on April 12, according to social media posts from the company. The first location was opened in Jacksonville in 2018, and another was opened in 2021 in Maysville.

