UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says missing woman with dementia has been located and is safe
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 74-year-old woman with dementia, who was reported missing Friday, has been located.
“Frances Walker Raines has been located and will be returned home safely,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Thanks to everyone who helped locate her.”
