NC Black Film Festival returns May 18-21 with reception honoring actress Pam Grier

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Black Film Festival will hold its 20th-anniversary events from May 18 to 21 with an opening reception featuring actress Pam Grier.

The “Cinemixer” opening reception will be held at the Cameron Art Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, where Grier will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award. After the reception, the museum will screen Foxy Brown which stars Grier.

“Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Pam Grier relocated to Los Angeles, California in 1969. During her tenure at American International Pictures (AIP), she emerged as a prominent figure in early 1970s Blaxploitation cinema, portraying fearless and empowered women, starting with her role in Jack Hill’s Coffy (1973). Advertised as the “baddest one-chick hit-squad that ever hit the town!” in the film trailer, Coffy became a commercial success, with Grier becoming the first African-American female to lead an action film, in contrast to the male protagonists featured in previous Blaxploitation movies,” states an announcement from the NCBFF.

Hosted by the Black Arts Alliance, the festival starts with a screening at UNCW and the opening reception on Thursday.

Then it continues on Friday evening at Jengo’s Playhouse, all-day Saturday at Channel powered by Live Oak Bank and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at CAM. The Sunday event will feature an award ceremony and Butterfly in the Sky, a documentary on the children’s series Reading Rainbow.

Tickets for the festival are available online, and you can learn more on the Black Arts Alliance website.

