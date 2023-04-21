Senior Connect
Man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after death of roommate in 2019

A photo of Zachary James Skipper from the 2019 Columbus County Sheriff's Office announcement
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was arrested and charged following the death of his roommate in 2019 was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Columbus County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 19.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announcement at the time said that Skipper, 19 years old at the time, got in a fight with his 20-year-old roommate Roberto Jose Rivera Diaz at their home on Sam Potts Highway in Bolton at around 2:30 a.m. on May 22, 2019.

The announcement says that shots were fired, and Diaz was found dead. Skipper was also accused at the time of assaulting another roommate who received minor injuries to her hand. He was initially charged with murder and assault on a female.

According to the District Attorney, he received an active sentence of 51-74 months.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

