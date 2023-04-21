Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local Boys and Girls Clubs plant veggies for salsa garden

UScellular employees and kids with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina worked together Friday to plant veggies.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UScellular employees and kids with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina worked together Friday to plant veggies.

While Earth Day isn’t until Saturday, the group got a head start by adding the plants for a salsa garden.

“Just building connections and hanging out and giving something to look back on, where they’ll be able to eat salsa later because we created it, and they created it, made it themselves,” said Jessica Vinoverski with UScellular.

They also worked on a pollination garden at the Boys and Girls Clubs Brigade campus in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
200X The Cash game tickets
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Part owner of local ‘illicit’ massage parlors and two associates sentenced

Latest News

Two Men and a Truck is working to collect items for mothers in need ahead of Mother's Day as...
Moving company and domestic violence shelter partner to collect donations for moms
Tyson Breon Williams
Owner of new Carolina Beach ice cream shop charged with indecent liberties with a child
Christen Raenard Love, Christian 'JJ' Elijah Faison, Jaheim Timothy Smith
Burgaw police looking for three suspects in Bojangles shooting
The fire grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Croatan fire swells to 35,000 acres; smoke seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington