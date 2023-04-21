Local Boys and Girls Clubs plant veggies for salsa garden

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UScellular employees and kids with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina worked together Friday to plant veggies.

While Earth Day isn’t until Saturday, the group got a head start by adding the plants for a salsa garden.

“Just building connections and hanging out and giving something to look back on, where they’ll be able to eat salsa later because we created it, and they created it, made it themselves,” said Jessica Vinoverski with UScellular.

They also worked on a pollination garden at the Boys and Girls Clubs Brigade campus in Wilmington.

