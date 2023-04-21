Senior Connect
‘It’s a massive step backwards’: LGBTQ advocate frustrated after state senate passes Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state senate passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on Thursday after the House passed the bill on Wednesday.

The chambers, however, passed different versions of the bill meaning they will need to agree on the same version before the bill could go to the governor’s desk.

“I hope this doesn’t become law in North Carolina,” Caroline Morin, director of the LGBTQ Center of Cape Fear, said. “It’s a massive step backward.”

She’s expressing her frustration with state lawmakers passing the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act—it would ban transgender women from playing girls’ sports at most schools.

“It’s outside of my understanding why anybody would choose to victimize children, especially when North Carolina has some serious problems that we could be working together to address when it comes to things like teacher pay, infrastructure, you know, the actual safety and wellness of our students,” Morin said. “These are real issues that we could be using this money, time and resources on and instead we are targeted, harassing one of the most vulnerable populations of people in our country it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Before lawmakers voted this week, they heard from Payton McNabb, a high school senior in support of the bill, saying she was injured by a transgender athlete last fall.

“I may be the first to come before you with an injury, but if this doesn’t pass, I won’t be the last,” McNabb said.

There have been concerns raised about how the ban would be enforced as the current bills don’t have an explanation.

“LGBTQ folks have been dealing with discrimination and harassment of a wide variety,” Morin said. “These are not new battles for us, but they change and evolve as our culture changes. Trans people will always exist, they will continue to participate in public life. What we’re really talking about here is how difficult we make it for them. That’s the only question.”

While McNabb and the bill’s supporters say the ban would keep student-athletes safe, Morin says it presents another challenge for students who are used to fighting for equality.

“We’re ready to fight and we will continue to have joy and resilience. Trans people are not going anywhere,” Morin said.

