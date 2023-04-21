Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: from sunny to stormy this weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Apr. 20, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sun and south breezes will sponsor a more humid variety of 70s and 80s in your First Alert Forecast for Friday. Sunshine should hold out for much of the day, so once again, leave the umbrella at home, remember the sunscreen and be cautious with open flame outside.

Your First Alert Forecast for Saturday will have 70s to near 80 and, ahead of a swiftly approaching cold front, a chance for a passing, blustery shower or storm for the daytime and evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but stay alert with your WECT Weather app in the event the National Weather Service issues a severe bulletin for your area.

Behind the departing front, Sunday should carry increasing sunshine and cooler breezes with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Sunny and cooler conditions continue early in the new workweek.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and go farther with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

