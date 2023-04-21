Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: stormy start to the weekend, drier finish

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Apr. 21, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Changes are coming after another beautiful sunny day in the 80s. Your First Alert Forecast for Saturday will have 70s to near 80 and, ahead of a swiftly approaching cold front, a chance for a passing, blustery shower or storm for the daytime and evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but stay alert with your WECT Weather app in the event the National Weather Service issues a severe bulletin for your area.

Behind the departing front, Sunday should carry increasing sunshine and cooler breezes with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Sunny and cooler conditions continue early in the new workweek.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and go farther with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
200X The Cash game tickets
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Part owner of local ‘illicit’ massage parlors and two associates sentenced

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Apr. 21, 2023
First Alert Forecast: from sunny to stormy this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Apr. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Apr. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 21, 2023
Rising weekend rain and storm chances.
First Alert Forecast: sunny Friday, scattered thunderstorms on tap for Saturday