First Alert Forecast: stormy start to the weekend, drier finish

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Changes are coming after another beautiful sunny day in the 80s. Your First Alert Forecast for Saturday will have 70s to near 80 and, ahead of a swiftly approaching cold front, a chance for a passing, blustery shower or storm for the daytime and evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but stay alert with your WECT Weather app in the event the National Weather Service issues a severe bulletin for your area.

Behind the departing front, Sunday should carry increasing sunshine and cooler breezes with highs mainly in the lower 70s. Sunny and cooler conditions continue early in the new workweek.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

