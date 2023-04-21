Coastal NC Run/Walk for Autism set for Saturday at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 13th annual Coastal NC Run/Walk for Autism is set to be held at the University of North Carolina Wilmington Track and Field complex this Saturday, April 21.

Over 1,000 people have signed up to participate and support the event. Leashed dogs and strollers are allowed in all of the divisions.

Packet pickup will be from 8 to 9 a.m., the competitive and non-competitive 5k will start at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run on the track will start at 9:30 a.m.

Awards will be given for the competative 5k and top fundraising teams after the 5k.

Proceeds will benefit local programs and services offered by the Autism Society of North Carolina. Registrations are now closed, but you can donate and learn more online on the Autism Society’s website.

