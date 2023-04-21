Senior Connect
Carolina Strawberry Festival to be held in Wallace the first weekend of May

The festival and performances will be free to attend.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wallace is scheduled to host the Carolina Strawberry Festival on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

According to the event website, the festival and performances will be free to attend. A full, interactive map of the festival can be found here.

The list of attractions to be featured can be found on the event website, and the list of main stage performances are as follows:

Friday, May 5

  • Rivermist - 6 p.m.
  • On the Border (Eagles Tribute) - 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

  • Trio Los Banididos - 2 p.m.
  • Jorja Wells - 4:30 p.m.
  • Chocolate Chip & Company - 6 p.m.
  • Band of Oz - 8 p.m.

A laser light show will follow the Band of Oz performance. At this time, the lineup for the small stage is to be determined.

The festival will host three “Miss Strawberry” pageants as well. The “Baby Miss Strawberry” is open to children up to the age of two. The “Mini Miss Strawberry” will be open for kids between three and five years of age. The final pageant group, “Little Miss Strawberry,” will be open for those between the ages of six and nine.

For more information, including how to register for the pageants, please visit the event webpage.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., the Strawberry Festival 5k Run and Walk will begin at the Wallace Train Depot, located at the intersection of W Boney and SW Railroad streets. Proceeds from this event will help support Friends of Wallace Parks, which seeks to help build parks in the community.

Registration can be found here for the Strawberry Festival 5k Run and Walk.

