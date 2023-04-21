Burgaw police looking for three suspects in Bojangles shooting

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Warrants have been issued for a shooting that took place in the Bojangles in Burgaw on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the Burgaw Police Department, a person was shot outside the restaurant after an argument started inside the store.

Burgaw police identified Christian “JJ” Elijah Faison, 21, and Jaheim Timothy Smith, 19, of Warsaw and Christen Raenard Love, 20, of Wallace as suspects involved in the shooting.

All three have been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in town limits.

The three have been reported to visit Duplin County, Maple Hill, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and areas of Cumberland County.

Anyone with information on their locations is asked to contact 911, Burgaw PD at 910-259-4924, or leave a tip at their email here.

