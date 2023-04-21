Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County GOP leaders to decide sheriff recommendation Monday Night

The Brunswick County Republican Party's Executive Committee is expected to name a candidate...
The Brunswick County Republican Party's Executive Committee is expected to name a candidate Monday night to succeed retiring sheriff John Ingram. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jon Evans
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Executive Committee of the Brunswick County Republican Party will meet Monday night, April 24, to decide on a candidate to succeed the retiring John Ingram as the county’s sheriff.

William Moore, the county GOP chair, said the meeting is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the party headquarters, 971 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia.

The Executive Committee is expected to go into closed session for its vote and announce the results in public afterwards. The name of the candidate will then be sent to the county commissioners for a vote. The next commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for May 1.

Ingram is retiring effective April 30 after serving 15 years as sheriff and 30 years in law enforcement. He began his career with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in 1991, and served with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for two years before returning to the BCSO in 2008 to be chief deputy under former Sheriff Ronald Hewett. When Hewett resigned following an indictment later that year, Ingram was appointed as interim sheriff. He won his first election in 2010 and won re-election in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Ingram has recommended Chief Deputy Brian Chism to be named as interim sheriff. Chism started his law enforcement career with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in 2005. According to Moore, while other candidates expressed interest in the position, Chism is the only one who applied with the party to be considered as Ingram’s successor.

The person ultimately named as the interim sheriff will serve the remainder of Ingram’s term through 2026.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
200X The Cash game tickets
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Part owner of local ‘illicit’ massage parlors and two associates sentenced

Latest News

According to officials, Frances Walker Raines was last seen at 5239 Sardou Road. She was last...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says missing woman with dementia has been located and is safe
Participants race during the Special Olympics New Hanover County 2022 Spring Games at Ashley...
Special Olympics NHC to host Spring Games next week
A previous year's Coastal NC Run/Walk for Autism
Coastal NC Run/Walk for Autism set for Saturday at UNCW
A photo of Zachary James Skipper from the 2019 Columbus County Sheriff's Office announcement
Man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after death of roommate in 2019