Boil advisory scheduled for portion of Brunswick Forest community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory is scheduled for a portion of Brunswick Forest next week.

“Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO is scheduled to install (2) two water line extensions for future development in the Brunswick Forest community on Wednesday, April 26, 2023,” according to a news release. “Work will begin at 9 A.M. and will be completed by 3 P.M. on April 26, 2023. During this time, some streets will be without water, followed by a Precautionary Boil Advisory.”

Streets that will be affected include:

Green Spring Way

Crossbill Drive

Harrier Circle

Andrea Way

Hatchers Run

Conagree Lane

Once work is completed, residents on the streets mentioned will be under a Precautionary Boil Advisory until further notice. Officials say no other areas in the Brunswick Forest community will be affected.

Customers in the affected area are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool before consumption.

