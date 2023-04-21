Airlie Gardens releases lineup for summer concerts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Airlie Gardens has announced its lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The concert season will run on select Fridays from June 2 through Sept. 1.

“We are grateful to have REV Federal Credit Union help us in sponsoring this year’s lineup which features a mix of Airlie favorites along with some new bands,” said Tara Duckworth, Director of Parks & Gardens. “We are very excited about the concerts we have this year and look forward to welcoming the community to the gardens.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public the week of each concert.

Parking is off-site at the Northeast Library (1241 Military Cutoff Road) with free shuttle service to the concerts. Shuttles start at 5 p.m. On-site parking is by permit only.

Here is the schedule for this summer:

June 2 – Triple Wide (funk)

June 16 – reSoul (R&B)

July 7 – Motel Soap (70s & 80s)

July 21 – Jim Quick & Coastline (beach music)

Aug. 11 – Bibis Ellison (pop/covers)

Aug. 18 – Brown Dirt Cowboys (country)

Sept. 1 – Signal Fire (Reggae)

For more information, visit www.airliegardens.org.

