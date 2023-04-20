Wrightsville Beach to host ninth annual Carolina Pro-Am surf competition

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the world’s top stand-up paddle surfers will hit the waves in Wrightsville Beach this weekend for the ninth annual Carolina Pro-Am.

The event will take place April 21-23 south of Crystal Pier.

“CPA offers the “First Comp” division for first time sup [stand up paddle] surf competitors, Masters Pro division (40+), Junior Pro 19U and the Bully Board tandem body board division for all levels of competitors and family to enjoy,” the event’s website states. “Also, free to all entrants, Meet & Greet with the Infinity Surf and Salt Life athletes on Friday, April 21st, 5-8:30pm at Sundays (upstairs from South End Surf Shop).”

Carolina Pro/Am Event Schedule

(all times are divisions are tentative based on conditions)

JUNIORS & FIRST COMP DIVISIONS- will compete on Sunday, April 23rd.

Final call with the starting time will be made by 9pm the night before each day of competition . Times and divisions are tentative based on conditions.

Check the Carolina Pro/Am Facebook and Instagram for schedule updates each day.

Friday, April 21st

All heats moved to Saturday given improved conditions

5-8:30pm- Meet & Greet with Infinity & Salt Life athletes and registration at Sunday’s (upstairs at South End Surf Shop) and then at K38.

Saturday, April 22nd - 20 minute heats

7:30am- Check In

8-8:40 Men Open Longboard

9-9:20 Men Open 60+

9:40-10am Men Open 50-59

10:20-10:40 Men Open 40-49

11-11:20 Men Open 18-39

11:40-12pm Men Pro Masters

12:20-12:40pm- Men Open Longboard Semi-Final

1pm Women Pro Open

1:20-1:40pm Men Pro Open

2pm Women Pro LB

2:20-2:40pm Men Pro LB

3pm- Men Open Longboard Consolation Final

3:20pm- Men Open 50-59 Consolation Final

3:40pm- Men Open 40-49 Consolation Final

4pm- Men Open 18-39 Consolation Final

4:20pm- Men Pro Masters Consolation Final

4:40pm- Mens Pro Open Consolation Final

5pm- Men Pro LB Consolation Final

6-9pm- Pro-Am Party at South End Surf Shop / Sundays catered by Vito’s Pizza

Sunday, April 23rd

7:30am- Check In

8-8:20am First Comp 40+ Semi

8:40am- First Comp 17U/Junior Boys Final

9am- Junior Pro 19U

9:20am- First Comp Men 40+ Final

9:40am- Men 50-59+ Open Final

10am- Men 40-49 Open Final

10:20am- Women Open Longboard Final

10:40am- Men Open Longboard Final

11am- Men 18-39 Open Final

11:20am- Men Pro Masters Final

11:40am- Women Pro Longboard Final

12pm- Men Pro Longboard Final

12:20pm- Junior Pro 19U Final

12:40pm- Women Pro Open Final

1pm- Men Pro Open Final

1:40-2pm- SUPSquatch World Championships and Bully Board Final heats

4:30pm- Awards Ceremony at the Oceanic Restaurant on the Crystal Pier

