Wrightsville Beach to host ninth annual Carolina Pro-Am surf competition
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the world’s top stand-up paddle surfers will hit the waves in Wrightsville Beach this weekend for the ninth annual Carolina Pro-Am.
The event will take place April 21-23 south of Crystal Pier.
“CPA offers the “First Comp” division for first time sup [stand up paddle] surf competitors, Masters Pro division (40+), Junior Pro 19U and the Bully Board tandem body board division for all levels of competitors and family to enjoy,” the event’s website states. “Also, free to all entrants, Meet & Greet with the Infinity Surf and Salt Life athletes on Friday, April 21st, 5-8:30pm at Sundays (upstairs from South End Surf Shop).”
For more information, click here.
Carolina Pro/Am Event Schedule
(all times are divisions are tentative based on conditions)
JUNIORS & FIRST COMP DIVISIONS- will compete on Sunday, April 23rd.
Final call with the starting time will be made by 9pm the night before each day of competition. Times and divisions are tentative based on conditions.
- Check the Carolina Pro/Am Facebook and Instagram for schedule updates each day.
Friday, April 21st
- All heats moved to Saturday given improved conditions
- 5-8:30pm- Meet & Greet with Infinity & Salt Life athletes and registration at Sunday’s (upstairs at South End Surf Shop) and then at K38.
Saturday, April 22nd - 20 minute heats
- 7:30am- Check In
- 8-8:40 Men Open Longboard
- 9-9:20 Men Open 60+
- 9:40-10am Men Open 50-59
- 10:20-10:40 Men Open 40-49
- 11-11:20 Men Open 18-39
- 11:40-12pm Men Pro Masters
- 12:20-12:40pm- Men Open Longboard Semi-Final
- 1pm Women Pro Open
- 1:20-1:40pm Men Pro Open
- 2pm Women Pro LB
- 2:20-2:40pm Men Pro LB
- 3pm- Men Open Longboard Consolation Final
- 3:20pm- Men Open 50-59 Consolation Final
- 3:40pm- Men Open 40-49 Consolation Final
- 4pm- Men Open 18-39 Consolation Final
- 4:20pm- Men Pro Masters Consolation Final
- 4:40pm- Mens Pro Open Consolation Final
- 5pm- Men Pro LB Consolation Final
- 6-9pm- Pro-Am Party at South End Surf Shop / Sundays catered by Vito’s Pizza
Sunday, April 23rd
- 7:30am- Check In
- 8-8:20am First Comp 40+ Semi
- 8:40am- First Comp 17U/Junior Boys Final
- 9am- Junior Pro 19U
- 9:20am- First Comp Men 40+ Final
- 9:40am- Men 50-59+ Open Final
- 10am- Men 40-49 Open Final
- 10:20am- Women Open Longboard Final
- 10:40am- Men Open Longboard Final
- 11am- Men 18-39 Open Final
- 11:20am- Men Pro Masters Final
- 11:40am- Women Pro Longboard Final
- 12pm- Men Pro Longboard Final
- 12:20pm- Junior Pro 19U Final
- 12:40pm- Women Pro Open Final
- 1pm- Men Pro Open Final
- 1:40-2pm- SUPSquatch World Championships and Bully Board Final heats
- 4:30pm- Awards Ceremony at the Oceanic Restaurant on the Crystal Pier
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.