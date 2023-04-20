White Oak Fire Department responds to woods fire, urges community to burn with caution

WHITE OAK, N.C. (WECT) - During the afternoon of Wednesday, April 19, the White Oak Fire Department responded to a fire near Opportunity Lane.

“This afternoon we were dispatched to a large working woods fire in the area of Opportunity Lane. Thank you to Tar Heel Fire/Rescue Inc., The Ammon Vol Fire Department, and N.C. Forest Service for the quick response and assistance,” White Oak FD stated in the release on Facebook.

The department stated that conditions are very dry at the moment. Residents should be cautious if they plan on burning.

