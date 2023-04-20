Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Warrant: On-duty police officer sexually assaulted victim on high school campus

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Travelers Rest police officer in connection with a reported sexual assault in July 2022.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Travelers Rest police officer in connection with a reported sexual assault in July 2022.

According to arrest warrants, Gerard Hildebrandt was on duty when he sexually abused a victim on the campus of Travelers Rest High School. Police said the incident was not related to activities at the school.

The warrants from SLED say Hildebrant took the victim to an isolated location, forced off her clothes, forcibly performed sex acts on her, and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

The victim was neither a student nor a district employee, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools confirmed, and the incident occurred outside of school hours.

The chief of Travelers Rest Police Department said he fired Hildebrandt within hours of learning about the assault and he asked SLED to investigate.

SLED said bodycam footage, physical evidence, and witness statements supported the charges against Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabbath Home Baptist Church
Former pastor accused of embezzling $136K from church to appear in court
200X The Cash game tickets
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Ella's of Calabash after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend.
Fire chief announces cause of fire that destroyed popular Calabash restaurant
Avelo announces nonstop service from Wilmington, NC to Wilmington, DE

Latest News

The chambers, however, passed different versions of the bill.
‘It’s a massive step backwards’: LGBTQ advocate frustrated after state senate passes Fairness in Women’s Sports Act
Douglas Sasser
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser to retire
LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear.
‘It’s a massive step backwards’: LGBTQ advocate frustrated after state senate passes Fairness in Women’s Sports Act
Wilmington police at Godwin Stadium after a dead body was located
Incident report lists knife as weapon in murder at Godwin Stadium
Ray Anthony Southers
Murder trial to begin Monday for man charged in 2020 4th Street shooting