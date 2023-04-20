Senior Connect
‘A Taste of Calabash’ Festival set for Saturday

Town of Calabash, N.C.
Town of Calabash, N.C.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The ‘A Taste of Calabash” Festival is set to be held at Calabash Community Park this Saturday, April 22.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a $10 ticket will let attendees take a tasting tour through various restaurants, according to an announcement from the town.

Arts and crafts vendors will offer their goods, and local DJ “Joe Cool” will provide music at the park.

The festival will be held rain or shine, and tickets will be available for cash only at the park after 10:30 a.m. on April 22. Calabash Community Park is located at 868 Persimmon Road.

