Seahawks to play Duke in Harry’s Game benefiting children with special needs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s soccer team will host Duke on Saturday, April 22, in the ninth Harry’s Game.

Harry’s Game is named for UNCW coach Aidan Heaney’s son, Harry, who was born with Down Syndrome.

The game is a benefit for children with special needs,

After a two-year hiatus, Harry’s Game returned last spring.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and free for kids.

A free soccer clinic will be held at 4 p.m.

