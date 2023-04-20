Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire that burned seven acres near Grayson Park community in Leland
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium

Latest News

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
LIVE: SpaceX launches giant new rocket on first test flight
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
Residents should be cautious if they plan on burning.
White Oak Fire Department responds to woods fire, urges community to burn with caution
FILE - Fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park,...
US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home