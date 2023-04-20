Senior Connect
Raleigh store owner charged with murder after man was stabbed to death

(MGN)
By Joedy McCreary
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A convenience store owner faces a murder charge after a man was stabbed to death at his downtown Raleigh store, police say.

Raleigh police on Thursday said they arrested Taiseer Zarka, 60, and charged him with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man earlier this month.

Mark Garrity Jr. was killed in broad daylight April 6 outside of Taz’s Supermarket One on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh. The store is owned by Zarka.

A store employee previously told CBS 17 that Zarka had accused Garrity of stealing, Garrity denied it and their argument escalated out of control.

