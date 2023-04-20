Police in Wilmington searching for missing man
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday, April 19 that they are searching for 55-year-old Kenneth Green.
According to police, Green was last contacted on April 19 via text. It is believed that he is driving a dark grey Isuzu.
He is 5′10″ tall, wights 160 lbs., and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Green is missing a right finger.
His clothing description is unknown at this time.
If you see Green, you are asked to contact 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 765-7822.
