Police arrest man in N.C. in connection to Ocean Boulevard shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of opening fire on Ocean Boulevard on a busy Saturday night has been taken into custody.

The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 37-year-old Edward Williams Jr. of Charlotte on Thursday in connection with the shooting.

WMBF News was sent a video that shows a Dodge Ram behind a Nissan SUV, and a woman standing in the path of the truck. The video shows a man, who police believe to be Williams, walk up to the truck and appear to be talking to the driver and at one point a gunshot goes off before the truck drives off down Ocean Boulevard.

“This arrest is a direct result of the willingness of our visitors and citizens to cooperate with our police department by sending in video and other information to our investigators,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “Cases like this prove to our community that we will seek out those individuals who wish to do our community harm and hold them accountable.”

Williams is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is awaiting an extradition hearing that will be held at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking additional traffic-related charges for the driver of the pick-up truck that was involved in the incident.

