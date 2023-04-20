Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island resident Donald Aughenbaugh claimed a $100,000 prize on Wednesday after buying a $30 scratch-off.

“Aughenbaugh bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Olde Brunswick General Store on Fifty Lakes Drive in Southport,” states an announcement from the N.C. Education Lottery.

He took home $71,259 after state and federal tax withholdings.

“The 200X The Cash game launched in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Three $5 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed,” states the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.