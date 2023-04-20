Senior Connect
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize

200X The Cash game tickets
200X The Cash game tickets(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island resident Donald Aughenbaugh claimed a $100,000 prize on Wednesday after buying a $30 scratch-off.

“Aughenbaugh bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Olde Brunswick General Store on Fifty Lakes Drive in Southport,” states an announcement from the N.C. Education Lottery.

He took home $71,259 after state and federal tax withholdings.

“The 200X The Cash game launched in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Three $5 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed,” states the announcement.

