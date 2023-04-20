Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New report shows some major Wilmington roads are in poor condition, drivers agree

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to TRIP, a National Research Nonprofit, roads around Wilmington have a lot of needs.

“The Wilmington region, much like other urbanized areas in North Carolina, is really suffering, our transportation infrastructure because there’s not enough funding to address the needs,” Natalie English, President and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, said.

TRIP’s new report found that along with Charlotte, Wilmington ranked highest in North Carolina for having roads in poor condition. The condition is measured by potholes or other rough surfaces that could impact vehicle operating costs.

“Just recently, the road conditions have gotten a lot worse,” Reese Fanjoy, a Wilmington resident, said.

Drivers like Fanjoy said they’re frustrated with current road conditions. He said construction closing or shifting lanes on some major roads hasn’t helped.

“It gets so congested on you know, the big roads like College, Eastwood, [and] Market, because there’s really nowhere else to put all these people trying to get places,” Fanjoy added.

Natalie English said she knows something needs to be done to improve roads in this part of the state, but right now her main concern is the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

“The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is the region’s top unfunded transportation priority,” English said. “We need to not only replace it for safety, but also to increase the capacity. The freight that comes in and out of Wilmington to the North Carolina ports at Wilmington, is great enough that it could impact the entire state’s economy. If those freight trucks aren’t able to get into the courts, in that case, Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is a critical piece of that trip to get to the North Carolina ports,” English said.

TRIP’s report shows Wilmington’s bridges are far better than other cities across the state. Although the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is among those that are more than 50-year-old and need to be replaced.

And with more drivers buying electric vehicles, there’s not as much money coming into the state from gas taxes.

“And all of that impacts the amount of revenue we have to make improvements and to expand the infrastructure,” English said. “Because of that limited funding, our governmental entities responsible for filling potholes and expanding capacity, they just don’t have access. And so again, it all comes back to modernizing North Carolina’s model for raising revenue to invest in transportation infrastructure, we will not have enough under the current revenue generation system that we have.”

She said leaders are now looking to the general assembly to come up with other ways to get funding so drivers can have smoother rides on area roads.

“It is just as a stark reminder that in North Carolina, we need to work to modernize the transportation funding mechanisms that we have,” English said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars

Latest News

Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews fight a two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Two-acre brush fire in Boiling Spring Lakes contained by crews
Crews contain large woods fire near Grayson Park community in Leland