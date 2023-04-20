NC Child Care Stabilization Grants to expire at the end of this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Finding a place for children to learn and grow before they are old enough for kindergarten can be difficult, with many local early child care centers at capacity.

Cheryl Aguilar, owner and director of Precious Little Angles Child Care in Wilmington, says access to early childhood education is crucial.

“This is a foundation,” said Aguilar. “This is where the children start. This is where we make an impact- the very first- from ages zero to five years old.”

North Carolina began awarding child care stabilization grants through the funding it received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The goal of these grants was to improve education and boost pay for child care staff. Aguilar says the boost in funding has been necessary for her facility to operate.

“It’s been a blessing because many of the things that I could not afford, it was able to supply for my needs,” she said. “Not really for me personally but, obviously, for the children.”

The grant money, however, is set to expire at the end of this year.

Families and teachers rallied in Raleigh Thursday, calling on state lawmakers to provide funding for child care and education. Without additional state funding, Aguilar says she will not be able to expand her business to meet the constant demand for care.

“People are looking for child care,” Aguilar said. “They’re looking for quality child care and we don’t have the vacancies. If I wanted to expand, I can’t do it, because the money is topped. And it’s just a very sad situation to be able to tell people ‘I’m sorry, we don’t have any room.’”

She says a lack of state funding could create a domino effect.

“It’s a cycle and it affects everybody. It doesn’t just affect me or the children, it affects jobs. If parents don’t have childcare, they have to stay home. If they stay home, they can’t go to their job. If they don’t go to their job, they can’t do childcare. If we don’t get the children, we don’t have the income,” Aguilar said.

Governor Roy Cooper’s proposed budget does include a one-and-a-half billion dollar investment in early childhood education. The budget still has to be considered by the General Assembly.

