Murder trial to begin Monday for man charged in 2020 4th Street shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A murder trial for the man charged in relation to the 2020 shooting death of 36-year-old Jody Marie Lopez is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 24.

Ray Anthony Southers, now 39 years old, was charged for the April 16, 2020 shooting that occurred just after midnight on the 1300 block of S 4th Street.

During calendar call, which is to occur at 10 a.m. on Monday, a determination will be made on whether jury selection will begin the same day or on Tuesday.

Southers has been charged with:

First-degree murder

Two counts of breaking or entering to terrorize/injure

First-degree kidnapping

