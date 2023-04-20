Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Murder trial to begin Monday for man charged in 2020 4th Street shooting

Ray Anthony Southers
Ray Anthony Southers(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A murder trial for the man charged in relation to the 2020 shooting death of 36-year-old Jody Marie Lopez is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 24.

Ray Anthony Southers, now 39 years old, was charged for the April 16, 2020 shooting that occurred just after midnight on the 1300 block of S 4th Street.

Man charged with murder combative with officers, first court appearance delayed
Ray Anthony Southers, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of...

During calendar call, which is to occur at 10 a.m. on Monday, a determination will be made on whether jury selection will begin the same day or on Tuesday.

Southers has been charged with:

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of breaking or entering to terrorize/injure
  • First-degree kidnapping

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire that burned seven acres near Grayson Park community in Leland
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium

Latest News

Those looking to participate can drop off their old, unwanted or expired medications between 10...
Drug Enforcement Administration announces 24th ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ to occur Saturday
200X The Cash game tickets
Oak Island man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it is adding nonstop flights from Wilmington...
Avelo announces nonstop service from Wilmington, NC to Wilmington, DE
The CFCC Cosmetology Department will host its third annual hair show on Monday, April 24
CFCC Cosmetology Department invites community to hair show