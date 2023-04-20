Moving company and domestic violence shelter partner to collect donations for moms

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two Men and a Truck is partnering with Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter to collect items for mothers on Saturday, April 22.

Donations will be collected starting at 3 p.m. at 7 Mile Post at 7219 Market St., Wilmington as part of the Movers for Moms program.

Accepted items include gift cards, universal phone chargers, shampoos, conditions, full-size bar body soap, non-perishable food, diapers, new twin sheets, towels, washcloths, toilet papers and toiletries.

According to an announcement, Two Men and a Truck hope to collect over 1,000 donations in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.