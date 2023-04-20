Moving company and domestic violence shelter partner to collect donations for moms
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two Men and a Truck is partnering with Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter to collect items for mothers on Saturday, April 22.
Donations will be collected starting at 3 p.m. at 7 Mile Post at 7219 Market St., Wilmington as part of the Movers for Moms program.
Accepted items include gift cards, universal phone chargers, shampoos, conditions, full-size bar body soap, non-perishable food, diapers, new twin sheets, towels, washcloths, toilet papers and toiletries.
According to an announcement, Two Men and a Truck hope to collect over 1,000 donations in Wilmington.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.