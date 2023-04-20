Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Moving company and domestic violence shelter partner to collect donations for moms

(KOLN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two Men and a Truck is partnering with Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter to collect items for mothers on Saturday, April 22.

Donations will be collected starting at 3 p.m. at 7 Mile Post at 7219 Market St., Wilmington as part of the Movers for Moms program.

Accepted items include gift cards, universal phone chargers, shampoos, conditions, full-size bar body soap, non-perishable food, diapers, new twin sheets, towels, washcloths, toilet papers and toiletries.

According to an announcement, Two Men and a Truck hope to collect over 1,000 donations in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
Lanes are now reopen near the intersection of College Road and Oleander Drive.
Lanes reopen along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
Fire breaks out near Grayson Park community in Leland
Crews contain large woods fire that burned seven acres near Grayson Park community in Leland
Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
Debi Burnett now has to bury her second child in just two years.
Mother grieves daughter murdered in Wilmington as alleged killer sits behind bars

Latest News

Early Childhood Education
NC Child Care Stabilization Grants to expire at the end of this year
Town of Calabash, N.C.
‘A Taste of Calabash’ Festival set for Saturday
Those looking to participate can drop off their old, unwanted or expired medications between 10...
Drug Enforcement Administration announces 24th ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ to occur Saturday
The CFCC Cosmetology Department will host its third annual hair show on Monday, April 24
CFCC Cosmetology Department invites community to hair show