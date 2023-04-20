Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test; investigation underway

Marine recruit, Noah Evans, has died during a physical fitness test, officials said.
Marine recruit, Noah Evans, has died during a physical fitness test, officials said.(Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in South Carolina after a recruit died at a Marine Corps training center.

According to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, 21-year-old Noah Evans died during a physical fitness test on Tuesday.

Officials said Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” the recruit depot shared online.

Evans was from Decatur, Georgia, held a high school diploma, and was not married, according to the Marine Corps.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has trained recruits east of the Mississippi River, WCSC reports.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
On Wednesday, April 19, the Burgaw Police Department released photos of people who have a...
Police trying to identify people potentially connected to shooting at Burgaw Bojangles
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says
More charges are possible for the man accused in the deadly driveway shooting.
Woman killed in wrong driveway shooting
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama