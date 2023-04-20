Senior Connect
Make-A-Wish to host book release and celebration of life for 16-year-old

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina is honoring the wish of 16-year-old Ellena Vollmer of...
Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina is honoring the wish of 16-year-old Ellena Vollmer of Elizabeth City, who passed away from terminal brain cancer.(Make-A-Wish)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina is honoring the wish of 16-year-old Ellena Vollmer of Elizabeth City, who passed away from terminal brain cancer.

The foundation is hosting a book release of Vollmer’s children’s book ‘Coconut and Charles’ and a celebration of her life at Barnes & Noble in Mayfaire Town Center on Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“She was fascinated with books and writing; the activities gave her an outlet for her creative stories and a pathway to inspire joy for other children like her. After she received a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, Ellena shared her dream of becoming an author with Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina. Unfortunately, while her writings were being illustrated and turned into a heartwarming piece, Ellena passed away,” Make-A-Wish wrote in a press release.

Copies of the book will be on-site and Vollmer’s family and local illustrator Greyson Davis will be there to share their story.

The book can also be sold here.

Learn more: Wilmington artist helps Make-A-Wish teen’s dream of publishing book come true

